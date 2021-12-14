How to get Dark Frosting in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

With The Dawing underway in Destiny 2, a new ingredient has been added to the list of things that players will need to track down. Dark Frosting is a new arrival, which should give some players out there a tip about what they need to do to get it.

Dark Frosting will drop on rare occasions when you get a kill with a Stasis weapon or ability. This can be any ability from your Stasis subclass, or any of the Stasis weapons in the game, be they Exotic or Legendary. It also doesn’t matter what enemy you kill, or where you are in the game’s world when you do it.

A good way to farm the Dark Frosting is to load into the Dares of Eternity event with plenty of Stasis weapons and a Stasis subclass, as the high volume of enemy spawns there and the potential to get high kill count matches is great.

Dark Frosting is used in conjunction with Dark Ether Cane to make Starwort Things for Ada-1 the Exo Stranger on Europa. There are lots of other Dawning recipes in the game, and you will need a wide array of ingredients to be able to make them all.