Defiant Keys are going to be the primary currency you’ll unlock as you play through Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance. Instead of the typical currency you build up by completing Playlists, Strikes, Patrols, and nearly doing everything in Destiny 2, Defiant Keys are your primary resource, and these are how you get the better rewards for the seasonal activities. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Defiant Keys in Destiny 2.

Where do you get Defiant Keys in Destiny 2?

How you earn Defiant Keys is similar to the previous currency you were earning for each season of Destiny 2. You’ll want to complete various playlist activities and content in the game, such as the Vanguard Ops, Crumble matches, or by competing in Gambit. These are the primary ways you’ll be able to earn these keys. When you have one, make sure to embark on the Season of Defiance activity, you’ll find a Defiant chest that you can use to open.

Related: All Region Chest locations in Neomuna in Destiny 2

The Defiant Key is immediately used when you complete this seasonal activity. You cannot horde these items outside of choosing not to participate in this activity. However, again, this is how you get the premium rewards for participating in Season of Defiance, and you’ll steadily work through this content for three months. Outside of Nightfalls and dungeons, you’ll get some of the best gear to aid you throughout the season using Defiant Keys and unlocking these chests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to make sure you use all these keys before the next season. A new currency will appear, and you won’t be able to use these keys on the next seasonal chests. The more often you play Destiny 2, the better your chances of earning these keys. Previously, Vanguard Strikes was some of the better content to earn currency like this.