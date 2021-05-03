How to get Fabric in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 1.5 introduced a feature that allows players to build their own homes in the game. The Serenitea Pot will give players access to their own private domain in which they can build a vast home, if they wish.

Players will need quite a few resources to do this, from different types of woods, to dyes, and fabric. Fabric is needed to create different types of furniture to decorate the buildings in your Serenitea Pot.

Fabric can only be made in the Serenitea Pot, so players will need to go to their Inventory, then Gadgets, and interact with the Pot. It will appear in front of them in the game, and they can touch it, which will teleport them inside.

Once in the Pot, speak with Tubby and selecting the Crafting menu. Tubby is the large blue bird that lives outside the main building in the Serenitea Pot. Click on the Fabric option in the crafting menu and you will discover that you need Silk Flower to make Fabric. Silk Flower can be converted into 10 Fabrics.

Where to get Silk Flower

Silk Flower is a round, pink plant that will normally have two harvestable flowers on it. After harvest, the flower will grow back roughly every 2-3 days.

Wangshu Inn

Silk Flower can be found on both sides of the road that runs beside the Wangshu Inn in the earliest part of Liyue. There are multiple flowers on each side of the street.

Yujing Terrace, Liyue Harbor

At Liyue Harbor, players can move up to Yujing Terrace, the raised area with all the plants and pools near the offices of Golden House. Here, multiple plants will spawn every couple of days that can be harvested.