How to get Forzathon Shop points in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, players are able to buy a variety of different vehicles from the Autoshow. However, players can also buy certain cars, as well as emotes, Wheelspins, and clothing options, from the Forzathon Shop. The Forzathon Shop offers new deals to FH5 players on a rolling basis, but in order to buy anything from it, points are required. So, what do you need to in order to get Forzathon Shop points in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s go over some ways.

There are a number of ways to get Forzathon Shop points in Forza Horizon 5. Horizon Arcade is one route, as the Forza team offers those who successfully complete group challenges points that can be used at the Shop.

Additionally, you will also want to look towards the Weekly Playlist challenges in Forza Horizon 5. In addition to races and PR stunt events, there are also a number of #FORZATHON Daily and Weekly challenges added each week. These challenges, upon completion, not only offer points towards the Weekly and Monthly Playlists, but also towards the Forzathon Shop.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Horizon Arcade and Weekly Playlists, in order to get points that can be used towards rare cars and other items in FH5.