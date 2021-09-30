How to get Galactic Ghost 094 in Pokémon Unite

To partner with the mobile launch of Pokémon Unite on September 22, the MOBA unrolled a slew of new features, including Super Item Enhancers, Unite Squads, and more. But in terms of new cosmetic options for Pokémon and trainers, the most exciting announcement was Galactic Ghost 094: a spacesuit Holowear skin for Gengar. The Galactic Ghost 094 Holowear also features special in-game animations and sound effects, such as Gengar blasting off in a rocket when returning to base.

Galactic Ghost 094 is the final award for Pokémon Unite’s second Battle Pass. Like Pokémon Unite’s daily events, the Battle Pass awards you for various achievements during gameplay, such as knocking out Rotom or being awarded MVP. Battle Pass missions fall into three categories: missions that renew every day, missions that renew every week, and missions that last for the whole season.

Achieving these objectives earns you points which goes towards increasing the level of your Battle Pass. Each new level has a different prize, starting with a Holowear for Lucario and continuing to encompass new trainer outfits, Item Enhancers, and Aeos Coins. Galactic Ghost 094 is the final award in the Battle Pass campaign, at level 60.

The daily missions are often very easy to knock out — for example, “play a ranked match 1 time,” which should net you about a level a day alone. However, the Battle Pass season ends on November 7, which means players must keep an eye on weekly and seasonal missions if they want their Gengar in a spacesuit. Fortunately, simple actions like logging in every day are rewarded in these long-term missions as well.

Unfortunately, unlike Pokémon Unite’s daily events, a full Battle Pass is purchased with Aeos Gems, which can only be acquired through spending real-world money. This means the best awards of the Battle Pass, including Galactic Ghost 094, are behind a pay wall.