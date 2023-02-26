How to get Gold Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

Gold Ore has been in Final Fantasy XIV since Patch 2.0, and has continued to be a staple material in the game’s crafting system. It is a base material for the Stonegold Ingot, which crafts a variety of housing items such as the Leveilleur Estate Interior Wall, the Wooden Staircase Bookshelf, and the Fat Cat Wall Chronometer. It is also used to craft Deepgold weapons and Diaspore accessories. Here is how you can get Gold Ore in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Gold Ore in Final Fantasy XIV

Gold Ore can be acquired through a variety of means. Players with Miner at Level 50 or above will be able to gather it from the Level 50 Unspoiled Mineral Deposit at The Burning Wall, Eastern Thanalan (X: 28.2, Y: 22.4). The node only appears between 9AM to 12PM in Eorzean Time, and you will need to have a minimum of 353 Gathering and 332 Perception in order to successfully mine the Gold Ore. You will also need to have Truth of the Mountains active in order to locate the node.

Retainer Ventures are another way of obtaining Gold Ore, though players will have to invest in a Miner Retainer first. 6 Gold Ore can be obtained from a single Mining Venture, though the retainer will have to possess a Gathering stat of 149 in order to obtain it. For players who do not wish to wait for the node to spawn, this is a fairly efficient way of gathering Gold Ore.

Gardening enthusiasts with Voidrakes to spare will also be able to trade in their Voidrakes at a rate of 1 Voidrake for 3 Gold Ore at the various Material Supplier housing vendors located around Eorzea’s housing districts.

Finally, Gold Ore can be obtained as a possible reward via Free Company Airship and Submarine voyages, though you are better off purchasing some off the Marketboard if you are considering sending your Airships and Submarines out on voyagers just to gather Gold Ore, as it is not a guaranteed drop.