How to get Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV lets you customize a lot of things when it comes to glamour. The sky’s the limit with the different outfits available to wear. Square Enix has even put in a system to let you dye your armor from a range of unique and fun colors. To dye your gear, however, you must first purchase or find a specific dye consumable based on the wanted color. One such material is called Soot Black Dye, and it is locked behind a specific Beast Tribe vendor. Here’s where to find Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV.

Purchasing Soot Black Dye from the Ixali vendor in Final Fantasy XIV

One way to obtain Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV is to increase your reputation with the Ixali Beast Tribe. After completing the main scenario quest In Pursuit of the Past, you can speak to Scarlet in New Gridania (X9.9, Y11.4) to get the Bad Bladder quest, which will unlock the Ixali Beast Tribe in The North Shroud.

Getting enough reputation is easy if you just keep coming back to do the Tribal dailies at their camp every day. You will need to have unlocked a Discipline of the Hand or Land job in order to partake in the quests.

By earning the Respected reputation rank, you will be able to purchase Soot Black Dye from the Ixali Vendor at X:25, Y:23 for 216 gil per dye. The fastest method of getting to the Ixali camp is by teleporting to Fallgourd Float in The North Shroud and heading Northeast from there.

Where to find Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV

Soot Black Dye is also a rare drop from treasure chests in The Fractal Continuum dungeon from Heavensward. You can also get a few of them by completing the following quests:

The Company You Keep (Immortal Flames)

A Porcine Plight

Marks of the Monarch

A Life of Regret

Players can choose to craft their own Soot Black Dye provided they have a Discipline of the Hand at level 30 or above. The craft requires one Grey Pigment found through level 28 Botany nodes in South Shroud or Western La Noscea.

Where to buy Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV

Soot Black Dye can also be purchased from the Market Board from other players. Market Boards are found in every major city, but make sure that you check the stack amount when purchasing so you don’t get tricked into buying a ton of them.

That’s all the sources for Soot Black Dye in Final Fantasy XIV. This item is often used in the weekly Gold Saucer Fashion Report as well as in glamours and dying housing items.