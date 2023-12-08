How to Get Heavy Wool & How to Craft Heavy Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite

You can find multiple resources while exploring LEGO Fortnite, and Heavy Wool is one of the rare options that you can find while you’re out in the world. There’s a specific way you can get it, and it’s an incredibly rare drop.

Heavy Wool is a higher-quality resource than the standard Wool that you can get from sheep. The way you get it involves a lot of trial and error, but we hope we can help clear things up for you so you can get it pretty often, and increase your chances of it dropping. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chests might have Heavy Wool in them from the snow mountains biome, but there’s a chance for a sheep to drop a Heavy Wool for you as a resource when you go to pet it. Heavy Wool is an Epic resource, and as a rare drop, it won’t always happen, but you can increase the chances of Heavy Wool dropping by befriending a sheep.

The item description from Heavy Wool does say it comes from sheep, but I have yet to receive it from one. Some players have said you must befriend sheep if you want this to happen in LEGO Fortnite, and befriending creatures can take a lot of time and require food.

I’ve had the most luck from exploring chests, but these resources do not respawn like a sheep does. I would recommend creating an enclosure to house sheep to keep them in one location and consistently try to take care of them for a chance of Heavy Wool dropping in your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to Make Heavy Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite

When you have enough Heavy Wool in your inventory, bring it to a Spinning Wheel and you can transform it into the refined resource, Heavy Wool Thread. You can use this elegant resource in a handful of recipes in your LEGO Fortnite world, but work on enhancing and improving your crafting stations. Without these improvements, you won’t be able to unlock the next tier of items. Heavy Wool Thread is primarily used with the Epic Crafting Bench, which means you’ll need to get close to the end of the game to begin using it.

The items that require Heavy Wool Thread also require several other end-game items. such as Malachite, Brute Scales, Rough Rubies, Blast Cores, and much more. Continue exploring your LEGO Fortnite world to find these resources and expand your crafting capabilities.