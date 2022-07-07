How to get Hydro Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Hydro Piel is a crafting material for creating several early and mid-game armor sets. Getting your hands on it is easy and can be done in Expedition quests or regular hunts. The monster you carve it from sometimes appears in some Expedition locations and sometimes does not. There are specific quests where its source can always be found.

We’ll show you all the best places to get Hydro Piel in this guide.

Hydro Piel Location

Hydro Piel is a common carving reward from Ludroth small monsters, with a 68% chance per carve of getting one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ludroth are found in the Flooded Forest, the Jungle, and the watery sections of the Lava Caverns. Of the three zones, the Flooded Forest has the most by far, but the Jungle has a chance to have quite a few.

Ludroth in the Flooded Forest

You’ll find the Flooded Forest Ludroth almost anywhere where there’s water in the area, but primarily in zones 1, 6, 7, and 14.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best path is to spawn in at the main camp, hunt all the Ludroth in zone 1, then turn north and head into the underground of zone 14, and then northeast to zones 7 and 6, repeating as many times as you need.

Ludroth in the Jungle

There aren’t as many Ludroth in the Jungle as in the Flooded Forest, and they aren’t always present on Expeditions. Starting an MR1 hunt in the Jungle, especially against Royal Ludroth, sees them appear. They live on the western and northern coasts of the Jungle, zones 4 and 3, and occasionally in the caves below zones 7 and 8.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To gather Hydro Piel in the Jungle, head along the western coast to the northernmost section of the level, then head down into the caverns to see if any Ludroth are hiding there.

Ludroth in the Lava Caverns

You’ll find Ludroth in the Lava Caverns’ watery sections, in the western portion of the map, and in its lower reaches in zones 3, 6, and 8.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the main camp, go along the western coast until you reach zone 3, then head down into the cave to reach the watery zone 6. You can get to zone 8 for your final chance at Hydro Piel to the northwest.