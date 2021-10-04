How to get inside The Wyrm in Sable

Sable’s open-world map is full of places to explore, ride your hoverbike around, and in particular, climb. There are numerous gigantic structures you’ll need to conquer throughout the game, and one such tower is The Wyrm.

You’ll find The Wyrm in the southeastern portion of the map, in an area called The Wash. You’ll be able to spot it pretty easily, even amongst all of the large rocky cliffs around, but if you have trouble finding it, you can get a good look at it from the Cartographers Balloon in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re there, you’ll have the challenge of climbing the huge tower before you. It might look daunting at first, but thankfully there’s enough spikes jutting out from it that makes life a bit easier. If you’re climbing up and finding that you’re running out of stamina a bit too quickly, the best thing you can do is bring your Chum Eggs to the Chum Lair for an upgrade.

Once you’ve reached the top, the easiest thing is to glide down into the mouth of The Wyrm, where you’ll find a Chum and a diary. This will give you a hint as to how you get into The Wyrm, but the simple answer is you’ll need to whistle, the same way you call your bike, next to the strange plant things you can see in the mouth.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve done that, drop the fruit it produces into the acid pool, and the mouth will open up. Once inside, you’ll have a few puzzles to solve using the same method, as you find your way outside of the tower. Keep an eye out for any pots you see in there that will give you some cuts, as it’s not worth going through The Wyrm a second time once you’ve reached the end.