How to get into the Ferrum Guild in Forspoken

The world of Athia is full of Detours, optional challenges, and hidden bosses to seek out and conquer. Detours are the Forspoken term for sidequests, and players can find several scattered across the game’s many unique regions and environments. The first major region is called Praenost, home of Tanta Sila and a handful of towering guild towers. Here, you’ll find the Ferrum Guild is locked, but you can gain access if you know where to look. This guide will explain how to get into the Ferrum Guild and complete its Detour in Forspoken.

Related: How to get into the Kloros Guild in Forspoken

How to access the Ferrum Guild in Forspoken

The Ferrum Guild can be found in a dangerous region far south of the capital city, Cipal. Mount Garrison is the region this tower resides in, and it’s blocked on almost all sides by a massive mountain. The only way to gain direct access to this location is after you defeat Tanta Sila in chapter five of the campaign. This will grant you the Zip ability, letting you use grapple points. Once you beat Tanta Sila, head west out of her castle into the Mount Garrison region, then run directly north to find the Mount Garrison Refuge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you access this hideout, you must venture west to the cliffs. You will find a sheer cliff face with a grapple point. Use the Zip ability to grapple, then leap high enough to climb this obstacle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the surface, the Ferrum Guild tower will be in sight. Unfortunately, the front door is locked, so getting in will take a bit more work. Circle the Ferrum Guild tower, and you will see a series of ridges roughly shaped like stairs behind it. Leap up these ridges until you reach a plateau overlooking the top of the tower. Leap into the hole below and begin working your way down the structure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you head down the floors of this structure, random enemies will challenge Frey. Use Red Magic to make short work of them. A tough Goliath will guard the bottom floor, so use your skills to take it down, letting Frey open the front door and completing the Ferrum Guild tower location in the process.