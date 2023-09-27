Cyberpunk 2077: How to get Legendary Item Components

The legendary items in Cyberpunk 2077 will be some of the best gear you’ll be able to get your hands on. Weapons, Cyberware, Mods, and Clothing can reach the highest quality which is Tier 5. You’ll either need to find these legendary items by looting or buying them, but some lower-quality gear can also be upgraded using crafting components.

To upgrade something to a legendary item you’re going to need legendary crafting components – and those aren’t exactly easy to come across. If you’ve been scrounging around Night City without any luck you might be looking in the wrong places. Here is what you need to know about how you can get legendary item components in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to get Legendary Item Components

Screenshot by Gamepur

Legendary item components won’t be as abundant as the common crafting components you’ll regularly encounter in Night City. These crafting resources will be something you’ll start seeing a lot more often once you reach around level 20 for your character. One of the ways that you can acquire these is by hacking devices using the Breach Protocol Quickhack. This is a mini-game that will require you to solve a puzzle in a short amount of time. There are occasions though where you can get eddies or crafting components for completing a breach. Keep a lookout for the rewards during a Breach Protocol and aim to try and get the crafting components.

Another way you can acquire legendary item components is by disassembling legendary gear that you no longer want or use. Breaking this down will provide you with resources in return, and these can be used to craft new legendary items, or upgrade lower-tier items to a higher level. Legendary items can be found later in the game when looting enemies so keep an eye out for any drops, and if it’s not something you think you’ll use at least disassemble it for the crafting components.

One other option to consider for farming legendary item components is buying legendary gear from vendors. There are some shops around Night City that sell Tier 5 goods, and if you check back regularly they will usually restock those goods after a day has passed in time. Sometimes these items aren’t too expensive, so if you have enough eddies you’ll be able to a whole bunch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Previously there was a farming location people would use in Heywood to get legendary components. This Junk Shop is called Time Machine, and it houses a bunch of music products that players can purchase. Two of those items are Legendary records, and these can be disassembled for legendary components. But the price of these items has greatly increased since CD Projekt Red caught wind of what people were doing. They now cost around 3000 eddies to purchase but still provide you with a legendary item component if you disassemble them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, you will also be able to craft legendary Tier 5 components using a stack of Tier 4 components. You’ll need five Tier 4 components to craft a single legendary component. Just make sure you have enough and don’t run yourself dry of those.