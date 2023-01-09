How to get lithium in Subnautica

Among the many materials you can find in Subnautica, lithium is one of the more common raw materials, yet you will need lots of it throughout the game. Some important late-game recipes require lithium, such as the plasteel recipe that calls for both lithium and titanium. Luckily, it’s pretty abundant, but you got to know where to look for it. This guide will explain how and where to get lithium in Subnautica.

Where to find lithium in Subnautica

There are three ways to find lithium in the game. You can find it on the seabed, by mining shale outcrops, or in large resource deposits. Some biomes are better than others, but you should keep an eye out for lithium in:

Blood Kelp Zone Blood Kelp Caves

Bone Fields Bone Fields Caves

Bulb Zone Bulb Zone Caves

Crag Field

Crash Zone Mesas

Deep Sparse Reef

Dunes

Grand Reef

Grand Reef Caves

Inactive Lava Zone Inactive Lava Zone Corridor

Jellyshroom Caves

Lost River Corridor Ghost Forest Junction

Mountain Island

Mountains Mountains Caves Mountains Corridor

Mushroom Forest Mushroom Forest Caves

Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves

Sparse Reef

Underwater Islands Underwater Islands Caves



For best results, we recommend that you farm lithium by looking for large resource deposits, especially in the general Lost River biome and Mountains and Mountain Island Caves.

How and where to get lithium in Subnautica: Below Zero

Similarly, in Below Zero, you should look for lithium within ore veins on the seabed, or alternatively, you can get it from Sea Monkeys. All biomes that contain lithium are:

Arctic Spires

Crystal Caves Main Crystal Caves

Deep Purple Vents

Deep Twisty Bridges

East Arctic

Purple Vents

Thermal Spires

Tree Spires Tree Spires Fissure



The best areas in Below Zero to look for lithium are Purple Vents. Alternatively, Arctic Spires have lots of ore veins, so drilling for lithium (and other ores) there can be very profitable.