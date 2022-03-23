You’ll find numerous collectibles and valuable items that you can use in Ghostwire: Tokyo. These items are key to increasing Akito’s strength and making him stronger to figure against the many Visitors he will encounter throughout Shibuya. Magatama is one of the rarer and most valuable items you can find to increase your skills. Here’s how to get Magatama in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You will receive Magatama as a gift by completing missions involving specific Yokai, such as those native to a particular city area. For example, in the Namita Shrine region, you’ll encounter a Zashiki-Warashi when completing the Zashiki-Warashi side mission. Upon completing the mission, you’ll come face-to-face with this Yokai. You can then find Zashiki-Warashi in the open world, and if you go out of your way to find them, you can earn their Magatama.

The Yokai will gift you with a Magatama for helping them out, and you will absorb them. Each district of a city has the chance to reward you with several Magatama, allowing you to empower your skills in the Skill Tree further. Some of the Skills in your Skill Tree are locked until you find enough Magatama to progress, which means you’ll need to find these Yokai by completing side missions or discovering them in the open world as you explore. If you’re looking to increase your skill as much as possible, we recommend seeking out these Yokai. The more side missions you can complete introducing you to additional Yokai, the more you can find in the world.