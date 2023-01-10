How to get Moonshine Brine in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has many different gearing options when it comes to rewards from raiding. While much of the best upgrades drop from the raid bosses themselves, certain items can be purchased from vendors for tomestones earned from playing the game more casually. Raid bosses also drop upgrade items to bring these tomestone pieces up to the same level as raiding gear, and the most coveted of these is the Moonshine Brine. Here is the two methods to obtain a Moonshine Brine in Final Fantasy XIV.

Getting the Moonshine Brine from a raid boss in Final Fantasy XIV

The boss that drops the Moonshine Brine is Agdistis from the Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Savage) raid. This is the third boss of the Abyssos tier and is an exercise of puzzling mechanics. The boss will drop one Moonshine Brine per clear, but as of now you are only eligible to obtain it on your first kill of the week. You must also win it over the other seven members of your group.

The Moonshine Brine is sought after for the fact that it takes a tomestone weapon and upgrades it from item level 620 all the way to 630. This puts it just below the weapon earned from the final boss in a raid tier which is item level 635. It is used by many casual raiders and also as a filler to help progress the final boss.

For those who remain unlucky, Agdistis will also drop a Abyssos Mythos III book for every member of the raid. After killing the boss once a week for a total of four times, you will have four of these books and can trade them in for one Moonshine Brine in Radz-at-Han or Labyrinthos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The vendor you are looking for is named Djole in Radz-at-Han at coordinates (X: 10.3 Y: 9.7). If you want to make a less convenient trip, you can also find a vendor named Mylenie at (X: 8.3 Y: 27.6) in Labyrinthos that will sell it as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look for the Abyssos Mythos Exchange category for your role and scroll to the bottom to find the Moonshine Brine. Simply trade four Abyssos Mythos III books for it and you are done. You can then trade the brine in with your tomestone weapon to upgrade it.