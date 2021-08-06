While people will always compare Back 4 Blood to Left 4 Dead, it does have quite a few differences from its predecessor. One of the most prominent additions to the newer game is the inclusion of an in-game shop. These are in every safe room and will allow you to purchase weapons, attachments, and quite a few more things. To purchase these items, you will need copper, which you will come across quite a bit. Here is how to get more copper in Back 4 Blood.

In Back 4 Blood, copper is everywhere. As you play through campaign levels, you will see stacks of it scattered around the place. Whether you find it in cars, on shelves, or just lying on the ground, you should pick it up when you find it. Whenever anyone in the game picks up copper, all teammates will get that amount added to their copper bank — there’s no splitting of it.

At the beginning of each campaign level, the AI Director will show you what cards they are playing to change the experience. In this section, it will sometimes play Corruption Cards to make your job a little more complicated, but every now and then, it will also show a challenge card. If you complete the challenge the AI Director sets out for you, you will receive a significant sum of copper for the next level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also amass copper by completing levels. At the end of each campaign level, you will see a summary of your Ridden and Mutation kills — underneath that will be your rewards. You will receive a multiplier for each Cleaner that survived and reached the safe room. The bonus you are given will be in red, with the number in parenthesis showing your current total that you can spend in the shop.