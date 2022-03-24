Katashiro are paper dolls that will be one of the primary tools you use throughout your time in Ghostwire: Tokyo. With it, you’ll be absorbing any of the lost spirits of the people caught in the fog spread out in Shibuya. The more you have, the more spirits you can carry and turn in for more experience points and money. Here’s what you need to know about how to get more Katashiro in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You’ll want to acquire more Katashiro if you feel you need to add more to your total by buying them from any of the shops you find as you explore Shibuya. Almost all of the shops that carried all of the traditional items you could purchase had Katashiro available in Ghostwire. It’s not required for you to increase your Katashiro total, but if you wanted to explore the game and spend less time delivering them to the phonebooths, having more meant you’d visit them less often.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found that holding roughly 20 Katashiro on our playthrough of Ghostwire was a sufficient amount. This may not be the case for players who want to avoid spending time looking for phonebooths, and they may want to purchase more. Regardless, finding them is relatively straightforward once you find the nearest market available on nearly every street in the game.