How to get Mythic Venom and Carnage Symbiotes in Fortnite

The Venom and Carnage Symbiotes have been added to Fortnite, and players are wondering how to track them down. This is pretty easy, but you might need to fight for them. After you start your match, you will need to wait until the storm circle appears, then the fun begins.

Inside the storm circle, two new symbols will appear. A black Symbiote for the Venom version, and a red Symbiote for the Carnage version.

YOu will then need to make it to that point on the map and interact with a canister that will be there. Interact with it to get the Symbiote. Keep in mind, you may need to battle against other players as everyone will be able to see it on the map.

The Symbiote will allow you to move faster, jump higher, and throw a damaging long-range punch that will pull other players, animals, or creatures towards you. The punch may not kill other players as they can have full shields, so be prepared to switch to a close-range weapon to finish them off.

The Mythic Carnage or Venom Symbiote will also take up one slot in your inventory, and you can only carry one of them at a time, so keep that in mind.