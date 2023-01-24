How to get Omega Totems in Final Fantasy XIV

Omega Totems in Final Fantasy XIV are one of the most challenging items to acquire in the MMO, but they luckily are not left to chance. They are an important currency used to purchase some flashy weapon appearances to show off to your friends, but a specific raid encounter will need to be overcome in order to get one. Here is your arduous path to claiming Omega Totems in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get Omega Totems in Final Fantasy XIV

Omega Totems are the currency rewarded from defeating the Omega Protocol Ultimate raid that released with Patch 6.31. This is the pinnacle of challenging content in Final Fantasy XIV, and even unlocking it can be a hurdle. The easy part is having a character with a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic job.

The actual difficulty of tackling this raid comes from the fact that the player must also have defeated Abyssos: The Eighth Circle on Savage difficulty. This raid contains the final boss of the Pandemonium Abyssos raid series and is one of the hardest challenges currently in Endwalker content.

Players also need to make sure that the job they plan to use in the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) has obtained the best gear possible to tackle the extreme challenge and damage checks likely to be found during the encounter.

Should you meet the requirements, the only thing left to do is speak with the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan on a level 90 Disciple of War or Magic job. The Wandering Minstrel will be at coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.2). Once unlocked, the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) raid can be accessed using the Raid Finder and forming a party of eight players who have also unlocked the raid.

Where to spend Omega Totems in Final Fantasy XIV

Once the Omega Protocol Ultimate raid is defeated, everyone that took part in the completion of the encounter will receive an Omega Totem to spend at the Nesvaaz NPC, who you can find in Radz-at-Han at (X:10.6, Y:10.). This NPC sells a unique Omega weapon appearance for every job in Final Fantasy XIV.

If you wish to obtain more than one Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearance, you will need to defeat the Omega Protocol Ultimate raid once a week to earn additional Omega Totems to spend at Nesvaaz.