All Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearances in Final Fantasy XIV

Ultimate weapons in Final Fantasy XIV are the pinnacle of the physical form of bragging rights in the popular MMO. Ultime raids provide some of the most intense challenges available to players, and require extreme precision, dedication, and patience to defeat. The Omega Protocol Ultimate is one such fight, and rewards some shiny and amazingly animated weapon appearances to show off to everyone around you, provided you can overcome the encounter. Here’s where you can see all the Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearances in Final Fantasy XIV.

Every Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearance in Final Fantasy XIV

Several prominent members of the Final Fantasy XIV community can always be counted on to post detailed images or videos of any special weapon appearances introduced in Final Fantasy XIV. One such Twitter thread is where you can take a look at each individual Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon for every current job in Final Fantasy XIV. Each one also has a short video to show off the animations of the weapons, which are highly detailed with flashes of white, black, and purple cycled through each of them.

How to get an Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearance in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to obtain the weapon appearance for yourself, you are going to need to tackle the Omega Protocol Ultimate raid and successfully defeat it. Once this feat is accomplished, everyone that took part in the completion of the encounter will receive an Omega Totem to spend at the Nesvaaz NPC, who you can find in Radz-at-Han at (X:10.6, Y:10.).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Related: All Manderville Weapon appearances in Final Fantasy XIV

If you wish to obtain more than one Omega Protocol Ultimate weapon appearance, you will need to defeat the Omega Protocol Ultimate raid once a week to earn additional Omega Totems to spend at Nesvaaz.