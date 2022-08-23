How to unlock the Pandaemonium: Abyssos raids in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.2 Buried Memory in Final Fantasy XIV introduces four new raid bosses for players to challenge and earn gear rewards. The storyline revolving around the raids began in Patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure, but both the stakes and difficulty of the fights heat up immensely with these new raids. Players looking to unlock the new bosses have to meet certain requirements before they can access the quest chain.

Complete the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raids to unlock the Pandaemonium: Abyssos content in Final Fantasy XIV

The first thing players must do to unlock the Abyssos raids is complete the Main Scenario quests all the way through to the conclusion of the Patch 6.0 Endwalker storyline. The player must also reach level 90 on the job that they are planning to tackle the content with and reach an item level of 565.

Once this is completed, players can access the Chronicles of a New Era quest that dives into the narrative of the Pandaemonium raids. The initial quest is called The Crystal from Beyond, and is found at coordinates (X:9.6, Y:11.9) in Old Sharlayan. This quest chain will lead you into the depths of the Elpis zone and unlock the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raids along the way.

The An Unwelcome Visitor quest unlocks the Pandaemonium: Abyssos raids in Final Fantasy XIV

Once players have seen the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raids and the initial story to its conclusion by finishing the Who Wards the Warders quest, they can then access the An Unwelcome Visitor quest provided that they have an item level of 585 or above. This quest chain can be taken from Claudien at Labyrinthos (X:8.6 Y:27.5).

The quest chain will take the player back to Elpis and deeper into Pandaemonium, but it’s all a pretty straight forward path from here. Each cutscene will shed light on the next boss before unlocking it in the duty finder. There are a total of four Pandaemonium: Abyssos bosses separated into four duties:

Pandaemonium Abyssos: The Fifth Circle

Pandaemonium Abyssos: The Sixth Circle

Pandaemonium Abyssos: The Seventh Circle

Pandaemonium Abyssos: The Eighth Circle

Defeating a boss will progress the story into a cutscene and then follow up with unlocking the next duty.

Each boss drops tokens that can be traded to a vendor for item level 610 gear. Players can only receive one token per circle each week. The items obtained from the raids can be exchanged for gear by speaking with Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6).

Players looking for other gear sources in Buried Memory can check out the Fell Court of Troia dungeon or the Storm’s Court Trial.