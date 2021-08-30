Genshin Impact 2.1 update will be bringing four new characters, including “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun, “Crowfeather Kaburaya” Kujou Sara, “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi, and “Savior From Another World” Aloy. Out of these, Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Aloy are 5-star characters coming to the game, while Kujou Sara is a 4-star character.

Raiden Shogun is an Electro character who uses Engulfing Lightning Polearm as a weapon and is from Inazuma City. She is a supporting character who can increase the Elemental Burst DMG of all the party members and trigger coordinated attacks. Raiden Shogun has been one of the most hyped characters that players have been waiting for since she was spotted in the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer.

Raiden Shogun will finally make her way as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.1, and here’s how you can get her.

How to get Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.1

Players can wish for Raiden Shogun character along with Kujou Sara, Xiangling, and Sucrose in the Event Wish “Reign of Serenity.” The event wish will begin on September 1 with the release of Genshin Impact 2.1 and will be available till September 21.

During the Event Wish, Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun, along with the other characters mentioned above, will have a huge drop rate boost. In addition to this, it is worth keeping in mind that Engulfing Lightning is event exclusive and will not be available in the standard wish “Wanderlust Invocation.”

Raiden Shogun’s Normal Attack is to perform up to five consecutive spear strikes, while on the other hand, she performs an upward dash by using her Charged Attack. Players can also try out the character by entering specific stages by using fixed lineups. You can watch the official teaser of Raiden Shogun released by miHoYo below.