Ascending weapons and characters is an important part of playing Genshin Impact. This increases their strength and power, thus making it easier for you to win fights and clear content. Some resources are easier to get than others, while some require farming in more specific locations. One such example is farming for Fragile Bone Shards that are needed to ascend several weapons in the game. In this guide, we will explain how and where to farm Fragile Bone Shards in Genshin Impact.

How to farm Fragile Bone Shards in Genshin Impact

The only way to obtain Fragile Bone Shards is through loot drops after defeating Vishaps. These are dragon-like mobs that can be found in the Liyue region and in the underwater realm of Enkanomiya in Inazuma. They come in Geo and Hydro variants, respectively, and with several mob types, including a mini-boss Elite version.

Where to farm Fragile Bone Shards in Liyue

Liyue has several good locations to farm Vishaps. In this region, they come in Geo variety, which makes them tough physical opponents with strong shields. They come in three variants:

Geovishap Hatchling

Geovishap

Primo Geovishap

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best clusters of Geovishaps can be found north of Mt. Aocang, in Tianqiu Valley, in Nantiamen, and around northern Mt. Tianheng. You could also tackle Primo Geovishap boss (marked with an arrow) if you feel that your party is strong enough.

Where to farm Fragile Bone Shards in Enkanomiya

The underwater realm of Enkanomiya is home to no less than three elemental forms of Vishaps, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro. For that reason, it’s a good idea to bring a strong Pyro DPS with you to benefit from Elemental Reactions they can force on them. However, be careful not to overcommit, because, with those elements, they can turn the fight around if they manage to swarm you. Collectively called Bathysmal Vishaps, all mob types in Enkanomiya include:

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap (Electro)

(Electro) Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (Electro)

(Electro) Primordial Bathysmal Vishap (Hydro)

(Hydro) Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (Hydro)

(Hydro) Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap (Cryo)

(Cryo) Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (Cryo)

(Cryo) Coral Defenders (Cryo + Electro)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vishaps are nicely clustered in the region, so you can farm them north in The Narrows, west in The Serpent’s Bowels, east in Evernight Temple, and south in Serpent’s Heart. You could also tackle the Coral Defenders boss pair (marked with an arrow), but beware of their dual elements.

What are Fragile Bone Shards used for in Genshin Impact?

After farming Vishaps for their Fragile Bone Shards, you can then use them to ascend several weapons in Genshin Impact, including two 5-Star weapons and eight 4-Star weapons. Those weapons are: