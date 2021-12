How to get Scourge Prime Relics in Warframe

Scourge Prime is the Primed version of Harrow’s Scourge speargun. It will deal increased critical damage and has a faster reload speed than the base version.

In this guide, we will show you how to get your hands on the Scourge Prime Relics, and the best places to farm for them throughout the game.

Scourge Prime Relics

The critical thing about farming for Scourge Prime Relics is knowing what relics you need. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Scourge Prime and the rarity of the component.

Blueprint – AXI S9 – Rare

Handle – LITH C9 – Uncommon

Barrel – MESO S11 – Rare

Blade – NEO N18 – Common

Scourge Prime Relic Farming

You can earn various Relic types by doing different activities. These are some of the best activities, in my opinion, to earn each type of Relic.

Lith – Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission.

– Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission. Meso – Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming.

– Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming. Neo – Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic.

– Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic. Axi – Xini on Eris. The B and C rotations on this Interception will drop an Axi Relic. This area allows you to farm Neo and Axi relics at the same time.

Once you have them all collected, take your Relics into Void Fissure missions through the main Navigation screen to open them. It shouldn’t take you long to track down all the Relics you need to get Scourge Prime. Don’t forget to go to the recruiting tab in the chat and find groups that are trying to open the Relics to find the same pieces you are, as it will dramatically cut down on your farming time when opening them. This is especially useful when trying to unlock the rarer components, as everyone in the group can run the same Relic infused to the best level.