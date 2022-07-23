How to get Secret Service Underarmor in Fallout 76

One of the best armors in the entirety of Fallout 76 is the Secret Service Armor. This armor has the highest physical and energy resistance in the game so it is only fitting that the Secret Service Underarmor shares the same title. This underarmor boasts the best damage resistances in the game. It also looks stylish as well when combined with the full Secret Service Armor set. Unfortunately, it may take you a little while to get.

How to get the Secret Service Underamor

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is probably no surprise to learn that you will need to purchase the plan for the Secret Service Underarmor from Regs in Vault 79. After all, he sells all of the pieces for the Secret Service Armor as well. The underarmor will cost you 250 Gold Bullion. This shouldn’t take too long to obtain since you can get up to 400 each day. Unfortunately, that isn’t all you need to make the underarmor good. By itself, it doesn’t offer any damage resistance. For that, you need the mods.

Related: How to get the Solar Armor in Fallout 76

Secret Service Underarmor mods

There are four mods that you can get for the Secret Service Underarmor. Each one of the mods offers a different type of damage resistance. These mods also increase your S.P.E.C.I.A.L traits. The following are the mods that you can obtain and their effects:

Protective Lining – +2 Strength, +2 Perception, +4 Endurance, +12 damage resistance

+2 Strength, +2 Perception, +4 Endurance, +12 damage resistance Treated Lining – +2 Strength, +2 Endurance, +6 damage resistance

+2 Strength, +2 Endurance, +6 damage resistance Resistant Lining – +2 Strength, +2 Perception, +2 Endurance, +9 damage resistance

+2 Strength, +2 Perception, +2 Endurance, +9 damage resistance Shielded lining – +4 Strength, +2 Perception, +4 Endurance, +15 damage resistance

As you can tell, the Shielded Lining mod is the best for overall increases to your stats and damage resistances. Each of the mods will cost you anywhere from 50 to 200 Gold Bullion. Make sure that you have plenty to spare if you plan on buying both the underarmor and a mod for it.