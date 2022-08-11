How to get Spider Silk in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb places a major focus on building up your very own cult. You’ll need to build shelters for your cultists to sleep in, a kitchen to make them food, and all kinds of other amenities to keep them happy. That means there are several different types of resources for you to farm. One that isn’t added until relatively late in the game is Spider Silk. While not one of the main building blocks, it’s still used in several important recipes, so let’s take a look at how to get some in your inventory.

Where to get Spider Silk in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spider Silk doesn’t start to show up until you make it to Cult of the Lamb’s fourth area. Silk Cradle is home to all kinds of bug-like enemies, including centipedes and spiders. The latter is what we’re most interested in because they are where you can get the bulk of your Spider Silk. Makes sense doesn’t it?

Well, what you’re actually looking for are webs. These can be found all over the Silk Cradle as you work your way toward the area’s bishop. Once you unlock the Cradle, it’s easy to rack up stacks of Silk in a few short runs. You can then use your freshly earned silk to construct different decorations or power up your stone mines, alongside several other late-game buildings.

Of course, this is far from the only resource you’ll need to survive and thrive in Cult of the Lamb. Basics like Wood and Stone are easy enough to come by, but you’ll also need to know how to craft Gold Bars. Your most important asset though is your cultists, and the only way to keep them alive is by setting up a proper farm so that you can ensure you have enough food to keep them healthy.