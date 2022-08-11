How to make Gold Bars in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb asks you to really get into the minutiae of running your very own cult. It’s not just about living it up in the life of luxury while your cultists do all the hard work. You’ll need to craft quite a bit yourself to keep your followers happy. That means doing lots of resource gathering both at your cult’s home and on the battlefields where the Bishops live. One of the more important resources, as you move out of the early game, is Gold Bars. Let’s take a look at how to craft them.

Where to make Gold Bars in Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

The process for making Gold Bars is actually pretty simple. First, you need to level up your Shrine (the structure that your followers worship in the middle of your town) until you unlock the Refinery. This can take some time as it’s the first unlock on the third level of that particular skill tree.

Once you unlock it, you’ll need to build it. If you haven’t been keeping up with farming wood and stone, this could take a few minutes, but it shouldn’t take too long. With the Refinery crafted, you can click on it and you’ll see the menu pictured above.

We should note that our Refinery in that picture is upgraded to the second level. Yours will only have space in the queue for five items until you also upgrade yours, but that opens up much later in the game. Regardless, the recipe for making a single Gold Bar is to submit 10 Gold Coins. These are earned by killing monsters and completing floors on each battlefield, so you might need to go do some grinding if you’re running low.

Now that you know how to craft Gold Bars, prepare to spend a lot of time waiting for your cultists to create them all. You can build several Refineries to speed things up if you’d like, but the number of Gold Bars you’ll need to construct every building and unlock every piece of content is gigantic. We hope you’re ready to start grinding.