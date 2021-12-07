How to get Strange Favor ranks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has introduced several new activities within the 30th Aniverssery Event, all containing new loot to be earned and triumphs to be completed. One of those activities is Dares of Eternity and will be the primary gameplay loop activity within the event. For many of the rewards though, players must earn Strange Favor, and the only being that gives that out is a certain tentacle-faced someone.

Do it for Xur

Earning Strange Favor is actually a relatively easy task that most Destiny 2 players should feel quite familiar with. Similar to Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit, and Trials of Osiris, Strange Favor is a ranking system run through Xur in the Treasure Hoard. The only way to earn Strange Favor is by completing runs through the Dares of Eternity offensive activity.

Ranking up your Strange Favor offers plenty of different things. First, you will get a strange engram that will give you a reward from the 30th Anniversary loot pool. Next, increasing your rank will allow you to open some of the various chests available in Xur’s Treasure Hoard. These chests offer exclusive 30th Anniversary rewards such as the Marathon armor and Bungie-inspired weaponry. You can also reset your Strange Favor rank to continue earning rewards from Xur.