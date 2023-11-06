How to Get Stranger Things Chapter in Dead by Daylight

Not everything is lost forever after Dead by Daylight has sealed away, and the return of the Stranger Things Chapter has fans jumping for joy. We don’t know if it’s for a limited time, but starting on November 6, 2023, Dead by Daylight fans can grab the Stranger Things Chapter.

This chapter of DLC was originally available starting November 17, 2019 but was removed from the storefront beginning November 17, 2021. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of this chapter, and their wishes have become a reality. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Stranger Things Chapter in Dead by Daylight.

Where To Buy the Stranger Things Chapter in Dead by Daylight

The announcement was made in the middle of the afternoon on November 6, 2023, from the Dead by Daylight and Stranger Things Twitter pages. There was a brief back-and-forth between these two accounts leading up to the announcement, with fans anticipating it shortly before it became official.

The pack comes with everything that was included in the original one: the Demogorgon killer, the two survivors, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, and the Hawkings National Laboratory: The Underground Complex. These are included in the Stranger Things Chapter pack and should be available at every featuring Dead by Daylight, such as the Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch storefronts.

There is a brief FAQ the Dead by Daylight team created to help answer any questions eager players might have surrounding the Stranger Things Chapter. The FAQ also addresses why this chapter was removed in the first place, and it’s close to the top. The Behaviour Interactive team shared that “With all live-service games, frequent updates, additions, and the occasional change are to be expected. With Stranger Things, our focus has always been to ensure the legacy of these characters within our game. Which is why we are delighted to welcome back all Stranger Things content, including Characters, Perks, Outfits, and Map into Dead by Daylight.”

The Behaviour Interactive team did share that although the Stranger Things Chapter content is returning to Dead by Daylight, they do not have any future content for this license. You won’t have to buy this again for anything new if you already have the Stranger Things Chapter purchased on your Dead by Daylight account.