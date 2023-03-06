How to get Sunken Armor in Arcane Odyssey

One excellent gear set for high defense in Roblox Arcane Odyssey is the Sunken Iron Set, which includes the Sunken Iron Armor, Boots, Helmet, and the set’s weapon, the Sunken Sword. However, the solid stats of this armor collection is not the only reason adventurers might want this equipment. Each of its pieces is also an extremely rare drop, making it quite prestigious among collectors. Fishing in Roblox Arcane Odyssey is the only way you can get any part of the Sunken Iron Set like its Sunken Armor.

Finding Sunken Iron Armor in Roblox Arcane Odyssey

One of the first tools you likely find on Dawn Island in Roblox Arcane Odyssey is a Wooden Rod, which you can use to catch a wide variety of fish across the Bronze Sea. However, aquatic creatures are not the only rarities the ocean waters hold for anglers. You can also catch pieces of gear, such as the Sunken Armor and the rest of the Sunken Iron Set. However, the chances are meager, as you will be dealing with a 0.01% chance of finding the Sunken Iron Armor in Roblox Arcane Odyssey. However, such low odds should not dissuade you if you are determined.

To increase your chances of catching Sunken Armor in Arcane Odyssey, you will need ideal fishing poles for the job. Wooden fishing rods can be purchased from almost every Fishmonger, Bronze Rods are only sold in Palo Town, and the Collector’s Rod can be obtained on Shell Island. Of every rod’s four stats, the one you want to focus on is “Item Chance,” which can affect the rate at which you reel in items or pieces of gear. You can boost the base Item Chance of a fishing rod by visiting an Alchemist.

An Alchemist in Roblox Arcane Odyssey can enchant your fishing rod, boosting a random stat in exchange for Galleons. Unfortunately, you might need to enchant several rods until the NPC finally increases Item Chance. Nevertheless, once you have an ideal pole, you can purchase Fish Bait from any Fishmonger and start fishing for the Sunken Armor in Roblox Arcane Odyssey.