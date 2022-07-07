Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many resources you will want to seek as you progress through the expansion. It’s not a rare material, but it can be difficult to locate if you don’t know where you can find it. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Supple Piel

The best way to add Supple Piel to your item box is to hunt down Zamite. These are small monsters that you primarily find in the Frost Islands. This location will eventually become available to you in Master Rank as you progress through the Sunbreak expansion.

Related: How to get a Locked Treasure Chest in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You can find Zamite in these locations in the Frost Islands.

The Zamite are shark-like creatures that typically roam around in the watery regions of the Frost Islands. They start as tiny creatures, but if they take a bite out of you, they can become larger, making your job a bit more challenging to take them down. Again, these are small monsters, so they should not be too difficult. You must hunt down Zamite on Master Rank quests or expeditions if you’re attempting to farm Supple Piel as it will only drop at this difficulty.

Of the two options, taking on Zamite as an expedition will be your best option. You can freely rotate through the four zones it spawns in and wait until they return after defeating them once. If the cooldown takes too long for you, refreshing the location and embarking on another expedition will be your best choice.