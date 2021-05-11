How to get Synthcord in Destiny 2

Synthcord is an important resource in Destiny 2 that is part of the game’s transmog system. Known as Armor Synthesis, it gives players the ability to change how their armor looks without change how it performs, or the perks that it has.

Synthcord is the second resource that players will need in this process, and can be obtained by getting bounties from Ada-1. To get these Bounties, players will need to trade 150 Synthstrand to Ada-1. Synthstrand is a random drop that can be earned by killing enemies in the game.

That bounties that players can get from Ada-1 fall into multiple different categories, so they should pick one for the activities that they are most comfortable with.

Vanguard

Crucible

Gambit

Destinations

Raids and Dungeons

While it is possible to abandon a bounty before it is completed, players will only receive a small amount of their 150 Synthstrand back. Upon completion of the bounty, players will receive a Synthcord. Synthcord can then be brought to the Loom and converted into Synthweave, and finally that Synthweave is used to turn any unlocked armor piece from the collections into a Universal Armor Ornament that can then be applied to the player’s loadout.

There is an upper limited on how many times the entire process can play out per season. It is usual 10 per class, but for Season of the Splicer it will be 20 per class.