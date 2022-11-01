How to get Teachings of Ingenuity in Genshin Impact

Teachings of Ingenuity is one of the new talent upgrade materials introduced with Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region. It is used to level the talents of the Dendro Traveler, the 4-star character Dori and the newest arrival to the game’s 5-star roster, Nahida. Like with most other talent materials of this nature, 3 Teachings of Ingenuity can be crafted into 1 Guide of Ingenuity, and 3 Guides of Ingenuity can be crafted into 1 Philosophies of Ingenuity, which is the highest rarity tier for this material. Here is how you can acquire Teachings of Ingenuity in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Teachings of Ingenuity in Genshin Impact

Image via Genshin Impact

Players can farm Teachings of Ingenuity in the Steeple of Ignorance Domain located at Lokapala Jungle on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The domain’s Ley Line Disorder buffs Elemental Damage dealt, so bring along characters that specialize in proccing Elemental Reactions. Located at the Chatrakam Cave in Sumeru, this domain requires players to hit Adventure Rank 22 and to have completed Act I of Archon Chapter I: Of the Land Amidst Monoliths.

The recommended F2P characters include Xiangling, Lisa, Fischl, Barbara, and Dendro Traveler. Xiangling is a great main DPS, while Lisa, Fischl, and Dendro Traveler are your sub-DPS options, and Barbara is there to heal you up in a pinch. Remember to dodge the Skywatch Ruin Drake’s heat-seeking homing missiles, they can be incredibly punishing to greedy players, especially in the final level of the domain.

Alternatively, Teachings of Ingenuity can be obtained from the Souvenir shop, or given as Rewards. Farming them is far more efficient, especially since the domain is playable in co-op mode, so you can ask a friend or two to lend you a hand if you are struggling.