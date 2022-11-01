Where to find Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact

With Genshin Impact update 3.2 bringing more new Sumeru characters to the game’s playable character pool, players will be looking to get their hands on the region’s specialty item, the Kalpalata Lotus. Used to ascend Dori and the upcoming new character Nahida, Kalpalata Lotus are commonly found growing on vines on cliffsides and respawn 48 hours after they have been gathered. Here is where to find the Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact.

What are the best places to farm Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact?

We will be covering the easiest places to obtain a steady supply of Kalpalata Lotuses. For optimal farming, it is highly advisable to bring Tighnari along with you if you have him, as his passive will mark the locations of Sumeru specialties on the minimap, making it easier for you to locate the lotuses. Here are some locations where you can find Kalpalata Lotuses:

The northeast cliffside of the Apam Woods will easily yield 7 Kalpalata Lotuses.

Around the waterfall at Vissudha Field. Simply teleport to the Waypoint on the mountain and glide down toward the base of the waterfall. There will be Kalpalata Lotuses located at the sides and bottom of the waterfall and one more on the cliff near it.

Near the ruins near the river at the Vissudha Field river waypoint. While there are only three lotuses here, they are easy to gather.

The furthest southeast waypoint from the Devantaka Mountain. Just glide down the mountain, and you should be able to spot the Kalpalata Lotuses on the cliffsides.

Glide down southeast from the Vimara Village waypoint; there is a cluster of Kalpalata Lotuses near the cliff overlooking the river.

The waypoint at the Statue of the Seven in Gandharva Ville has six easy-to-gather lotuses near it.

Where to buy Kalpalata Lotuses in Genshin Impact

Players will also be able to buy 5 Kalpalata Lotuses once every three days from the vendor Aramani in Vanarana after completing the Aranyaka quest chain. They are relatively cheap, costing only 1000 Mora per lotus. This is especially helpful if you are saving your Primogems for a future character and want to start preparing their ascension materials ahead of time. And if you are in a hurry to acquire Kalpalata Lotuses, you can always pick some from a friend’s world.