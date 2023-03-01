How to get Teachings of Praxis in Genshin Impact

Whether you pulled Collei or got Dehya in the Auric Blaze Banner of Genshin Impact, you will need Teachings of Praxis to level up their Talents. “Teachings” is the first tier of the Praxis Book Character Talent Materials, with “Guide” and “Philosophies” as the higher-tier resources. In Dehya’s case, you will need Teachings of Praxis × 9, Guide to Praxis × 63, and Philosophies of Praxis × 114 to reach the maximum Level 10 for all three of her Talents. While you can receive a small number of these from Battle Pass rewards, the primary source of these Character Talent Materials is a Domain in the Lokapala Jungle of Sumeru.

Where to farm Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Praxis in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm Teachings, Guide, or Philosophies of Praxis for Dehya in Genshin Impact, you must gain access to the Steeple of Ignorance, a Domain on the western side of Chatrakam Cave. This landmark can be found north of Sumeru City, the capital of the Sumeru region. If you have yet to unlock this Domain, you do not need to worry about completing any prerequisite questlines or puzzles. Starting from Sumeru City’s northern entrance Waypoint, travel westward to the small island ridge and cross the wooden bridge to the north before making your way to the western river bank of Chatrakam Cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To clear the Steeple of Ignorance and receive your Teachings of Praxis in Genshin Impact, you must defeat the various Ruin Automatons in the different levels of mastery in the Domain. The highest level will have you face off against a Ruin Drake: Earthguard and Ruin Drake: Skywatch. We recommend using a Freeze team to make quick work of these enemies while giving them little chance to attack. Remember that the Steeple of Ignorance only offers Teachings, Guide, or Philosophies of Praxis as rewards in Genshin Impact on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.