Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event guide for Genshin Impact

To promote the nearing arrival of the new 5-Star Pyro unit Dehya in Genshin Impact, HoYoverse is offering free rewards for those who participate in the Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event. This event features a wholesome short story between Dehya and Dunyarzad, who go on a journey across the Sumeru desert in search of adventure. Newcomers who wish to participate in this web event must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher. Scarlet Sand Sojourn will begin on February 24, 2023, and end on March 2, 2023, so remember to complete the web event and claim your rewards before then.

How to complete Scarlet Sand Sojourn in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

To participate in the Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event for Genshin Impact, you must log into your account here by selecting the “Log In” button on the upper-left side of the screen. After inputting your information, clearing the captcha, and choosing your server’s account, you will be ready to embark on your brief yet endearing journey with Dehya and Dunyarzad. The web event can be completed in one sitting within less than five minutes, so you do not need to worry about checking in multiple times once the story is over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Dehya and Dunyarzad leave on their desert outing in Scarlet Sand Sojourn in Genshin Impact, you can either enjoy the slow pace at which they travel or hold down the “How to Accelerate” button to speed up their walking pace. During their journey, Dehya and Dunyarzad will encounter four “Travel Experiences,” which you can examine by selecting the photo icon at the top of the screen. No puzzles or interactivity are involved in this web event; you only need to sit back and enjoy Dehya and Dunyarzad’s encounters during their adventure. Once the experience is over, you be met with a screen of Dehya sipping tea, after which you can claim a Wallpaper of the Scarlet Sand Sojourn web event in Genshin Impact, including the following in-game rewards: