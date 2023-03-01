All ruins guard locations in Genshin Impact

One enemy you will need to farm to get Chaos Devices, Chaos Circuits, or Chaos Cores in Genshin Impact is the Ruin Guard, an elite mob that has existed since the game’s inception. While you will have initially encountered this hostile humanoid machine in Mondstadt, you will quickly realize as you explore Teyvat that Ruin Guards can be found in every region of the world map. Some areas have more of these Automatons than others, but the abundance of this enemy mob means you will be hard-pressed not to encounter one by chance while exploring and traversing Teyvat.

Every Ruin Guard location in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact

Starting with Mondstadt, you will find around seven Ruin Guards dotted about the region. One can be found near Stormbearer Point, another is at Thousand Winds Temple, and two more are on an unmarked island far off the eastern coast of Mondstadt. Two are in Stormterror’s Lair, and one more resides in Brightcrown Canyon.

Every Ruin Guard location in Liyue in Genshin Impact

Liyue is by far the best region to farm Ruin Guard parts in Genshin Impact due to their abundance of the humanoid Automatons compared to other provinces. Five are located in the nearby ruins and ridges of Jueyun Karst, and three can be encountered south of the Guili Plains. The Dunyu Ruins contain four, one sits at the eastern edge of the Yaoguang Shoal, and another can be found north of Mingyun Village. Finally, there are four on the bottom-center island of the Guyun Stone Forest archipelago. While not technically part of Liyue, you can find one Ruin Guard in the depths of The Chasm.

Every Ruin Guard location in Inazuma in Genshin Impact

The nation of Inazuma has the fewest number of Ruin Guard locations in Genshin Impact, with only one on the northern side of Narukami Island and five around the north and south sections of Tsurumi Island.

Every Ruin Guard location in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Finally, Genshin Impact’s region of Sumeru has one Ruin Guard location near the Ruins of Dahri and another atop the mountain east of the Apam Woods. Five can be found dotted about the east, south, and west of Mt. Damavand, and one sits atop the southern ridge overlooking Khaj-Nisut. Lastly, two can be found in the Valley of Dahri.

It is important to note that the Ruin Guard locations in Genshin Impact listed above are only within the overworld of Teyvat. For instance, two can be found inside the subterranean region of The Chasm. Moreover, some might appear during quests, like the one you fight near the Ruins of Dahri during the Aranyaka questline. Finally, Ruin Guards that appear in Bounties do not have their locations listed.