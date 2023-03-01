How to unlock Azhdaha in Genshin Impact

To achieve the max levels for the Character Talents of Ayaka, Yelan, or Kazuha in Genshin Impact, you must unlock and defeat Azhdaha, the Sealed Lord of Vishaps. Azhdaha is a Weekly Boss in the Liyue Trounce Domain known as Beneath the Dragon-Queller. Subduing this opponent will net you rare materials, including Dragon Lord’s Crowns, Bloodjade Branches, and Gilded Scales. These are necessary for specific characters like Yelan or Dori to be able to achieve maximum damage output or combat utility with their Elemental Abilities. Therefore, understanding how to access Azhdaha’s lair is crucial if you plan on using these characters who need this Weekly Boss’s drops.

Related: How to get Light Guiding Tetrahedron in Genshin Impact

Unlocking Azhdaha Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Enter the Golden House with Childe or Narukami Island: Tenshukaku with La Signora, the Trounce Domain with Azhdaha is not unlocked during the Traveler’s main Archon Questline in Genshin Impact. Of course, your progression of the Liyue storyline is necessary to gain access to Beneath the Dragon-Queller. However, the prerequisite for the Domain is directly related to Zhongli’s Story Quest, “Historia Antiqua Chapter.” This Story Quest is comprised of “Act I: Sal Flore” and “Act II: No Mere Stone.” Naturally, it is hard not to want to spend time with the charming human personality of Rex Lapis, but being forced to go out of your way to clear a questline is not something that everyone wants to do.

Nevertheless, completing the “Historia Antiqua Chapter” is mandatory if you want to unlock Azhdaha in Genshin Impact to farm the Weekly Boss’s Character Talent Materials. To get started on Zhongli’s Story Quest, you must first have completed the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches.” Next, open your Quest Menu and select the “Story Quests” tab at the bottom left. Choose “Historia Antiqua Chapter” and accompany Zhongli in his story, which should take around an hour and thirty minutes. Once complete, you can access and clear Azhdaha’s weekly Trounce Domain in Genshin Impact.