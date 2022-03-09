How to get the Anguished Isle Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Slime Island Token is available through a method of RNG. To get this token, you need to complete a small questline to unlock a dungeon on the map. After completion of the dungeon, you have a chance to gain the Anguished Isle Island Token.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you have to complete the following quests. There is a Main Quest Chain you can find on the island:

To The Anguished Isle

Assisting the Isle’s Militia

Unusual Mayhem

The Kidnapped People

The Anguished Isle’s Secret

After completing those quests, you’ll receive a new repeatable quest in Anguished Isle that you can do every day. This quest is called May They Find Peace, and tasks you with defeating different enemies across the island.

The quest drops Crimson Skein, which is an exclusive currency that you can use to spend on a merchant near the dungeon. The quest also will drop a Garden of Despair Key, which gives you entry to a dungeon found in the back of the map.

Here is the location of the dungeon, which also is the location of the special island merchant:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter the dungeon, you need to beat the final boss at the end. Upon defeating the final boss, you’ll receive Crimson Skein and the chance to earn the Anguished Isle Island Token.

Here is everything you can buy with Crimson Skein:

Overwhelm Rune 3,600 Crimson Skein T2 Gem Chest 40 Crimson Skein T3 Gem Chest 200 Crimson Skein Uncommon Engraving Recipe Chest 30 Crimson Skein Rare Engraving Recipe Chest 80 Crimson Skein Epic Engraving Recipe Chest 200 Crimson Skein Legendary Engraving Recipe Chest 600 Crimson Skein Life Leapstone Chest 10 Crimson Skein Honor Leapstone Chest 20 Crimson Skein Hollowfruit 600 Crimson Skein

Note: Upon defeating the final boss, you also have a chance to receive a rare collectible called the Omnium Star. As a result, even if you received the Island Token, it’s recommended to continue doing the daily quest here until you receive the Omnium Star as well, and the Overwhelm Skill Rune if your character would benefit from it.