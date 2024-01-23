How to Get The Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Recommended Videos

I thought the shooter element in Fortnite couldn’t get stronger after Mod Benches, Scoped Snipers, and that despicable Ballistic Shield, but it’s just about to go kaboom with the Anvil Rocket Launcher.

Fortnite‘s Chapter 5 Season 1 unvaults the Anvil Rocket Launcher once again, so you’re set for a chaotic round of battle royale whether you like it or not. Prepare to get the roof above you blown to pieces as you scour an Italian chalet in Ritzy Riviera for one tiny pistol to fight for your life. Or watch as that lambo you’ve been working so hard on unlocking gets blasted into oblivion. This rocket launcher comes in all rarities, which progressively increases its damage and (oh, so slow) reload stats the rarer it gets. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite.

Anvil Rocket Launcher Location in Fortnite

Anvil Rocket Launchers don’t have a fixed spawning location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Instead, you’ll have to look for them in both rare gold and blue chests, either out in the open or in the coveted vaults.

I’ve managed to loot a couple of Anvil Rocket Launchers from fallen enemies, as it seems everyone is on the lookout for the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite.

How to Use the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite

Once you’ve acquired an Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, lock onto vehicles by aiming at them for approximately 2 seconds and shoot to watch the rocket go up before plummeting onto the vehicle.

It can deal damage to walkers as well. The Anvil Rocket Launcher doesn’t demand precision aiming – firing without a lock or scope aims the rocket upward, targeting wherever your crosshairs were pointing upon launch. This will be telegraphed on the ground with a red marker.

Anvil Rocket Launcher Stats in Fortnite

The Legendary Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 deals 111 damage, has a fire rate of 0.75, a magazine size of 1, and a reload time of 3.24.

It’s a sturdy weapon you’re only meant to use on special occasions or if someone has your back. I can’t tell you how many times we got knocked down because we just wanted to try it out.