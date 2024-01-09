All Gas Station Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

If you’re looking to refuel your vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, you’ll need to locate a gas station on the map.

Gas Stations have been around in Fortnite for quite some time, but during Chapter 5, Season 1, they play a vital role in weekly quests. If you’ve ever been riding your rocket league car, an adventure motorcycle, or the slow Grandeur Trailsmasher and suddenly had to stop in the middle of the road because you ran out of fuel, then Gas Stations are the place to go. Sadly, you can’t just carry one in your inventory until you conveniently need it. Instead, you’ll have to locate a Gas Station, head there, and pray your tank doesn’t empty before you reach your destination. In this guide, I’ll show you every location in which you can find a Gas Station and how to recharge fuel in Fortnite.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground Weapons & Stats

Every Gas Station and Refuel Can in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Image by Gamepur

There are only four Gas Stations on Fortnite Chapter 5’s map (marked with a big fuel can icon in the image above):

One Gas Station northeast of Rebel’s Roost , pretty much at the northern border of the map.

, pretty much at the northern border of the map. One Gas Station northwest of Snooty Steppes , in the lower corner of the map.

, in the lower corner of the map. One Gas Station northwest of Grand Glacier , near a snowy outpost.

, near a snowy outpost. One Gas Station, south of Reckless Railways, crossing the border with the snow region.

If these four gas stations were the only way to refuel your vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, I’d be pretty devastated. But you can actually also refuel them using regular fuel cans, which are scattered all over the map and marked with a small gas icon in the image above.

How to Refuel a Vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

To refuel a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, either grab a pump from the gas station or pick a fuel can from the ground and take it back to your vehicle.

At Gas Stations, you’ll get a fuel hose with a limited reach, so your car needs to be parked near the Gas Station. If you’ve found a fuel can instead, take it back to your unfueled vehicle.

With the hose or fuel can in hand, stand next to your vehicle and press and hold the action button or key to keep fueling your vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Keep an eye on the fuel meter to see if it’s fully loaded or if it could still use some extra fuel.