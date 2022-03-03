How to get the Ashes of War: Gravitas in Elden Ring

To get the Ashes of War: Gravitas in Elden Ring, you need to kill and loot the Slender Wayfarer patrolling the Seaside Ruins beach in southern Limgrave West. But before you can kill him, you first have to get down to the beach safely. Those cliffs are high, and simply dropping directly to the beach will definitely kill you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting at the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace, head northwest along the cliff top until you’re close to a colony of Giant Bats, but try not to get so close that the Giant Bats attack you. Summon Torrent, then stand next to the Erdleaf Flower on the cliff edge and look east and down. There’s a small ledge down there. Jump off the cliff, then jump again in mid-air to land on that ledge. Even if you miss the ledge, you should only take minor falling damage. Now jump to another ledge to the north, then slide down the cliff to the beach.

Related: How to get the Nagakiba katana in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

A short distance to the south, you’ll see the Slender Wayfarer patrolling back and forth through an arch with a small campfire in it. Launch any ranged attacks you have at him before he knows you’re there. His gimmick is magic attacks that draw you close to him, but his sword will glow with purple energy whenever he’s about to do one, so they’re easy to dodge (although if you’re strong and fast in melee, they won’t do you much harm anyway). His most dangerous attack is the one where he impales you — it’s difficult to see it coming, and it does heavy damage, so just keep your health topped up and, if he does catch you with it, run away and heal before re-engaging. We found Guard Counters to be very effective against him but, as always, it’s going to depend a lot on your play style and character build.