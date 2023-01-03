Fall Guys is not shy at all about working in crossovers with other media. While there are plenty of video game characters that you can dress your bean as in the game, there are equally as many other movie and television characters that pop up. That list has just gotten a little even wider with Invincible characters showing up. Here is how to get the Atom Eve skin in Fall Guys.

Where to purchase the Atom Eve skin in Fall Guys

The only way to dress your Fall Guys bean up like Atom Eve from Invincible is to purchase the skin from the in-game store while it is available there. The first time it will be available is Thursday, January 5, where it will remain for a week before being taken down for something else. We do not have a confirmed price for the skin at the time of this writing, but if it is like previous special skins like this, it will likely cost 800 Show-Bucks. There will likely also be a bundle included with the Omni Man and Invincible skins as well for more overall Show-Bucks, but cheaper for anyone who wants to acquire all of them at once.

Unfortunately, there is no in-game way to unlock the Atom Eve skin. The closest way to do this is if you have saved up enough Show-Bucks from leveling up your battle pass, but even at that point, it is likely that you need to buy some to purchase the skin from the store. You also should consider that the skin is likely not going to return any time soon. While past skins have popped up in the store every now and then, there are many to go through, so who knows the next chance that it could appear. If you want it, you will have to buy it when you see it.