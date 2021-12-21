how-to-get-the-barbie-dream-camper-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The Barbie Dream Camper may not be the first car that comes to mind when you think of Hot Wheels and driving in style. While the vehicle was only introduced as part of the Hot Wheels Getaways set in 2021, it’s still iconic and bucks the trend that all Hot Wheels vehicles need to be loud, rough, fast, and masculine. It’s possible to get this car in Hot Wheels Unleashed, allowing you to create all sorts of liveries based on large vans too, and this guide explains how.

Download it with the Volume 1 Pass

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Barbie Dream Camper, you need to own the Volume 1 Pass for Hot Wheels Unleashed. The car is only available through the pass, so you’ll have to purchase it if you don’t already own it. Then, navigate to the Add On menu from the main menu and scroll across the page until you find the Vehicles subsection. On this page, you can scroll across until you find the Barbie Dream Camper, where you can download it from the relevant digital storefront.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The stats on the Barbie Dream Camper are abysmal, even if you upgrade it. However, the entire point of owning this vehicle is to open up more options for creating unique liveries to drive around in. There aren’t any other vans of this size in the game, so this vehicle provides a fantastic opportunity to those who enjoy using the livery editor more than anything else.