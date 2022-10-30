How to get the Blooming Garden Table in Final Fantasy XIV

A quaint, spring-themed garden table, the Blooming Garden Table is one of the new housing items that was recently introduced in Final Fantasy XIV. It is an outdoor furnishing that can be crafted by Goldsmiths. Here is how you can get a Blooming Garden Table of your own to add a touch of life to your house.

How to craft the Blooming Garden Table

For those of you who enjoy crafting your own furniture, crafting the Blooming Garden Table will require you to procure 4 Marble, 1 Glade Flower Vase, 1 Assorted Fruit, 1 Hand Poured Coffee, 8 Fire Crystals and 8 Wind Crystals. And of course, be a Level 90 Goldsmith. The recommended Craftsmanship level is 2805, so make sure you have decent stats before you start crafting.

Marble is a staple crafting material for many housing items and can easily be obtained from the Marketboard. It should be fairly cheap given how easy it is to gather it. If you would rather save your Gil, you will also be able to quarry it yourself from the Level 45 Bronze Lake nodes in Upper La Noscea.

The Glade Flower Vase is a vendor item, and can be purchased from the following Housing/Apartment Merchant NPCs in each housing district:

Mist (X:10.8, Y:11.5) and (X:10.9, Y:10.8)

The Lavender Beds (X:11.7, Y:8.3) and (X:14.0, Y:11.7)

The Goblet (X:11.4, Y:9.4) and (X:12.9, Y:11.4)

Empyreum (X:10.2, Y:11.9) and (X:10.4, Y:9.2)

Shirogane (X:10.0, Y:11.9) and (X:10.5, Y:10.0)

Topmast Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Lily Hills Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Sultana’s Breath Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

Kobai Goten Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:6.0)

It can also be purchased from a Junkmonger at Ingleside Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y:5.9).

Assorted Fruit and Hand Poured Coffee are Culinarian craftables, with the former requiring a level 50 Culinarian and the latter requiring a level 80 Culinarian in order to craft them. They should both be relatively cheap on the Marketboard, if you do not have the means to craft them yourself.