How to get the BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car in Hot Wheels Unleashed

The BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car is an easily recognizable Hot Wheels car, though you may only know it for the brand that’s plastered along the side, Castrol Oil. This vehicle is a variation of the BMW 3.0 Saloon, which won the European Touring Car Championship. The car this Hot Wheels vehicle is based on is incredibly rare and valuable, which is why it holds such a strong place in the Hot Wheels fandom. You can pick the vehicle up and add it to your collection in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide covers how you do it.

Download the free car pack and it’s yours

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get the BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car by downloading the Thanksgiving Pack in Hot Wheels Unleashed. This pack also nets you Hot Seat and Rigor Motor. To find it, navigate to the Add-On section in the main menu and then scroll along to the Vehicle subheading within it. Then, move along the options on the bottom of the screen until you find the Thanksgiving Pack. You’ll need to visit your relevant digital storefront to download the pack, but the car will be yours once you have. We had to restart the game after downloading the pack because the car wouldn’t appear in our collection. If you experience the same issue, try restarting to see if that fixes it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This version of the BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car is from the 2017 Hot Wheels Speed Graphics Collection. It’s one of the best versions of the car because of the metallic finish and how that impacts the Castrol Oil branding on the doors.