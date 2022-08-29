Destiny 2 players are getting some epic finishes in the King’s Fall raid reprisal

Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder is well underway, and as part of the new batch of content, Bungie is bringing back a classic raid from the original Destiny. King’s Fall is available now for players to take on, and even though Clan Elysium has been crowned the Word First winners, there’s still plenty of fun to be had in the epic raid.

A lot of fantastic finishes have been occurring during the final phase, where players face the titular Taken King Oryx himself. Several Guardians have taken to Reddit to share their epic final blows, two of which come from Titans. Peligro_Hazz leaped off the edge of the arena to strike Oryx’s weak point with a charged punch. Sure, they then fell to their death, but it still made for a great One Punch Man-esque ending.

Micalberti was also playing as a Titan, and they finished off the mighty king with a thrown hammer that perfectly clipped the boss’ weak spot for his remaining HP. Even better, this victory cemented a day-one victory for Micalberti and their fireteam, who finished the raid within 24 hours of its return.

Meanwhile, Saint-enance and their fireteam got something of a draw when finishing off Oryx. The Taken King unleashed a beam attack that wiped every Guardian just as they drained the last of his HP. They won the battle, yes, but they were all left floating in a downed state as Oryx drifts off into space, defeated.

Those final moments have been the source of a few joke posts too. Dead-Orbit riffed on the meme where characters say the name of the content they’re from. Considering how menacing and powerful Oryx is, it’s funny to see him as the subject of such a silly post.

Those who have managed to clear Oryx at the end of King’s Fall have the chance to score Touch of Malice, an Exotic scout rifle that also makes its return with the reprised raid. If you’re having trouble with Oryx or any of the other raid bosses, we can help you guide you through encounters with the Warpriest, Golgoroth, the Daughters of Oryx, and the Taken King himself.