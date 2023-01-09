How to get the Bugha skin in Fortnite

Following his win at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, streamer Bugha has slowly gathered a cult following due to his speedy building skills and precise aim. Of course, this fame has resulted in his very own Icon Series set, which includes an adorable, reactive Back Bling and a skin with multiple styles. However, it may require some waiting if you are looking to obtain the pro player’s cosmetics. Here’s how to get Bugha skin and all of its dedicated accessories in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Bugha skin in Fortnite

Like most from the Icon Series, the Bugha skin can only be purchased from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks when it is available in rotation. It has made a promising 27 appearances since its debut in July 2021, being up for sale on average of every 166 days. As the skin last returned in December, the next rotation featuring Bugha and his cosmetics is now estimated to come sometime this June — though, developer Epic Games may unvault it again sooner.

The World Cup champion’s skin is certainly a steal for those who want additional styles. Aside from his standard uniform, outfit owners can also choose to dawn either an all-black World Champion style or a reactive Bugha Elite style that gathers electricity with each elimination. It even comes with the Zoey Trophy Back Bling, which sports Bugha’s tiny pug poking out its head from the top. The skin is also known to appear in the shop alongside the Bugha Bundle, which includes the skin, the Bugha Blades Pickaxe, and the Bring it Around Emote for a total of 1,800 V-Bucks.

Although its V-Buck price is steeper than skins of other rarities, Battle Pass owners do have access to a number of promising methods that help them level up fast and obtain the currency for free. For instance, you can level up quickly by playing Creative Maps that offer thousands of XP per session. Additionally, if you’d rather not wait for the skin’s rotation, you may want to opt for one of the best “sweaty” skins, outfits most often used by veterans and pro players.