How to get the Bull-Goat armor set in Elden Ring

While not peak Elden Ring Fashion, if you want maximum poise and some of the best overall defenses in the game, you’ll want the Bull-Goat armor set. It’s also bulky, heavy as sin, and makes you look incredibly silly, but if you invest in the stats to use it, it’s worth your time to acquire. Getting it isn’t difficult, either, though it will take some time and need to defeat a boss and kill two NPCs. Here’s how.

Getting the Bull-Goat armor in Elden Ring

If you want to get the Bull-Goat armor, you first have to make your way to the Volcano Manor on Mt. Gelmir, west of the Altus Plateau. How you reach it doesn’t matter, only that you successfully join it. You’ll also want to have progressed Patches’s quest so that he also appears at the Manor.

Before starting your journey to the Bull-Goat armor, you must complete the first Volcano Manor task explained in the first Letter from Volcano Manor. Kill Old Knight Istvan in Limgrave, then return to Tanith at the Manor. Receive your reward, then go to Patches in the hallway. He’ll give you the Letter to Patches telling you to kill Great Horned Tragoth.

If you haven’t already been there, you’ll need to travel to the Ruin-Strewn Precipice and make your way all the way to the top. Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar, and Tragoth’s red summon sign will appear near the Site of Grace.

Once you’re in Tragoth’s world, you’ll have half your standard allotment of Flasks, both Crimson and Cerulean, and you’re in for a helluva fight. Tragoth has more than 5,000 HP and hits like a truck. His attacks are slow, thankfully, so dodging or otherwise avoiding them is easy, but if he does connect, expect to lose at least half your health. His butt slam is of particular danger, but his flip hammer slam is almost as deadly. Manage to outlast Tragoth and whittle down his health, and you’ll be rewarded initially with a Furlcalling Finger Remedy and a Rune Arc, and when you return to your world, you’ll get the Bull-Goat armor set.