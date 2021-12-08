How to get the BXR-55 Battler and best God Rolls in Destiny 2

Halo fans have certainly been spoiled lately. Not only have they been treated to the fun, if uneven in places, Halo Infinite, but they are also getting some of the iconic weapons wielded by Master Chief showcased in Bungie’s current tentpole game, Destiny 2.

If you want to get your hands on the BXR-55 Battler, a clear homage to the Halo 2 Battle Rifle, in Destiny 2, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock it and what the God Rolls are for the weapon.

How to get the BXR-55 Battler

To unlock this weapon, you first need to take part in the Dares of Eternity. This six-player mode was added as part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary update. Click on the Eternity icon on the main map in the Director, located just below the Moon. Open up the Dares of Eternity option and it will load the event.

Complete the various challenges and matches, including the final boss, to be rewarded with a Treasure Key. With this in hand, you can return to Eternity and speak with Xur at his Treasure Horde to use the key. You’ll be faced with several chests. Find the chest nearest the treasure room and use the Treasure Key to unlock it. This will award you a special weapon from the Bungie 30th Anniversary crossover collection.

The weapon you get is random, however, so you may need to complete the event several times before you unlock the BXR-55 Battler rifle, but there is no limit to the number of times you can try.

As always, there are different God Rolls for this weapon depending on what you want to accomplish.

God Roll – PvE

Perk 1: Smallbore

Perk 2: Flared Magwell

Perk 3: Demolitionist

Perk 4: Adrenaline Junkie

God Roll – PvP